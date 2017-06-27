A bid to end hate crime on public transport in Edinburgh has been launched.

The "drive hate out" campaign is designed to give victims and witnesses more confidence in reporting crime.

A charter for public transport reassures the travelling public reports of verbal and physical abuse will be pursued by the authorities.

Transport minister, Humza Yousaf, said it would be rolled out across the country if successful.

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener, said: "Edinburgh is a diverse and thriving city that does not tolerate any form of hate crime.

"The city is a safe place to live, work in and visit but sadly there is a small minority who behave in an unacceptable manner. This charter - a first in Scotland - is a fantastic step forward."

Mr Yousaf said: "There is absolutely no excuse for hate crime or prejudice towards people working or travelling on our transport network and I am extremely grateful for the work of City of Edinburgh Council and partners in developing and implementing the charter."