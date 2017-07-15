Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze involving hazardous material at a warehouse in Livingston, West Lothian.

Nearby properties were evacuated and roads closed while emergency services dealt with the incident in the Houston industrial estate.

Six appliances were sent to the scene when the alarm was raised at about 14:15 on Friday.

More than 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the height of the incident.

Specialist chemical support units were also at the scene.

Fire crews had put out the blaze by 21:45.

The blaze broke out on part of the Wyman-Gordon complex in the industrial estate, which is leased to Imet Alloys.