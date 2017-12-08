Man in court over Edinburgh's Fleshmarket Close rape
A man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman in Edinburgh's Old Town.
A 44-year-old was attacked in Fleshmarket Close, off the High Street, at about 03:00 on Wednesday.
Shane McDonald appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
The 24-year-old made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Norman McFadyen. The case was continued for further inquiry and he was remanded in custody.
