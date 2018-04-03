Image copyright Police Scotland

The family of an elderly woman who died after being hit by a bin lorry in Edinburgh said she "lived independently to the last".

Norah Beryl Poole, known as Beryl, 90, was knocked down on Good Friday at about 11:30 on Piersfield Terrace, close to Northfield Broadway.

The lorry was heading eastbound towards Portobello when it hit her. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by emergency services.

She was originally from Sheffield.

Mrs Poole's family said: "Beryl, Mum or Gran was much loved by family and friends.

"She lived independently to the last, taking herself out most days, making full use of her free bus pass - Yorkshire lass that she was.

"There were longer trips abroad too, visiting further flung family. Her two grandchildren knew her as their 'funky Gran', often seen in bright rainbow shoes, sparkly jumper and jaunty cap.

"She was always good company, enjoying simple cafe trips where she'd re-tell her stories over a cappuccino and scone.

"We will all miss her greatly. "

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.