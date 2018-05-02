Image copyright PDSA

Pet owners have been urged to be vigilant when letting their cats out after two cats were poisoned in Midlothian.

One cat had to be put down after ingesting the antifreeze in Taylor Place in Dalkeith.

The liquid is usually colourless and odourless, but it has a sweet taste that appeals to dogs in particular, but cats will also ingest it.

Symptoms include vomiting, lethargy, head shaking and coma.

Scotland's animal welfare charity was alerted after a cat had to be put to sleep and another, on the same street, took ill after ingesting anti-freeze.

Stephanie McCrossan, of the Scottish SPCA, said: "The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings and they are incredibly difficult to solve due to the nature of the crime.

"Antifreeze (ethylene glycol) is one of the most common causes of cat poisoning, particularly in the winter months. The liquid is usually colourless and odourless, but it has a sweet taste that appeals to dogs in particular, but cats will also ingest it.

"By the time symptoms occur, such as vomiting, lethargy and, in the latter stages, head shaking and coma, it is normally too late to treat. Renal failure is most often the cause of death, with irreparable damage to the kidneys.

"Pet owners in the area should be vigilant when letting their cats out of the house, and should supervise their animals where possible."

Anyone found guilty of deliberately poisoning an animal can face penalties of up to six months in prison, a £5,000 fine or both.