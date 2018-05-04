Image copyright Google

Two people have been arrested after police seized drugs with a street value of almost £200,000 in Kirkcaldy.

Officers stopped a Renault Megane on the A92 at about 17:20 on Thursday in an intelligence-led operation.

They discovered about 10,000 ecstasy tablets as well as MDMA crystals - worth a combined estimated street value of £135,000.

A search at two properties later recovered £62,000 worth of cocaine and amphetamine, as well as £2,000 in cash.

A man and woman, both aged 28, were charged. They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

Det Insp Grant Sangster, of the organised crime and counter terrorism unit in the east, said: "We are absolutely committed to disrupting the sale and supply of illicit substances.

"Those involved in the drugs trade are attempting to profit by putting people's lives at risk, with this money also used to fund other forms of organised crime.

"All information received from the public will be assessed and acted upon appropriately and I would continue to urge people to tell us their concerns."