A cyclist has died after falling from his bicycle in West Lothian.

Police said it appeared no other vehicles were involved in the incident on the A801 Westfield roundabout at about 10:30 on Saturday.

It is thought the 45-year-old man lost control of his bicycle and fell onto the road. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the cyclist in the area to contact them.

Sgt Ross Drummond said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who has tragically lost his life.

"It appears no other vehicles were involved in this incident. We would like to hear from anyone who saw the man around 10:30 cycling on the A801 toward the Westfield roundabout."

He is described as white, of medium build and was wearing a black helmet, black clothing and was riding a silver and black bike.