Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened near Longniddry Bents

A crash in East Lothian has left one person with serious injuries.

An orange Nissan X-Trail and a white Ford Fiesta collided on the B1348, Links Road, Port Seton, at about 14:20 on Sunday.

The Nissan overturned on the coast road near Longniddry Bents and its two occupants had to be freed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service before being taken to hospital.

One had serious injuries. No-one in the Fiesta was hurt.

PC Julie Bishop, from the road policing unit at Dalkeith, said: "This collision required the skills of all emergency services to deal with, which resulted in one of the occupants within the Nissan sustaining serious injuries.

"The area was busy with cyclists and pedestrians and I'd like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle beforehand."