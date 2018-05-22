Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Ferry Road

A gang of teenagers threw items at a cyclist before pushing him off his bike.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened on Ferry Road near Ainslie Park Leisure Centre at about 17:30 on Tuesday 8 May.

The group was described as being made up of about 10 children, aged 14-16. They were wearing black and grey hooded tops.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area around this time or saw the group of children.

"We are particularly interested in helmet cam or similar footage and would ask cycle path users to check your footage and contact us if you were nearby at the time."