Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2 will be among the highlights of this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The feature will be the centre piece of a Family Gala, which is due to kick-off on 24 June.

Also attending this year's festival will be English writer and director David Hare, Welsh comedian Rob Brydon and actor George MacKay.

The festival takes place between 20 June to 1 July.

The opening and closing gala premieres will be the previously announced Puzzle and Swimming With Men.

Directorial debut

This year 121 new features, including 21 world premieres from 48 countries across the globe will be screened.

Also taking place will be the People's Gala, which will see the world premiere of Stephen Moyer's directorial debut, The Parting Glass.

The film stars Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon, Denis O'Hare, Anna Paquin, Rhys Ifans and Ed Asner.

The People's Gala is supported by Sir Ewan and Lady Brown, and tickets are £5.

Image copyright Edinburgh International Film Festival Image caption Puzzle, featuring the Trainspotting, Harry Potter and No Country For Old Men actress, will raise the curtain on the 72nd annual festival in June

Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director, said: "EIFF prides itself on offering films and events that entertain, challenge, provoke, illuminate and excite and 2018 is no exception.

"From the best of up-and-coming British filmmakers to striking new cinema from around the world, we offer something for everyone: from rare access to filmmakers, live events to experience and the opportunity to see films that may never appear in the country again."

Image copyright Vertigo Releasing Image caption Swimming With Men, starring Rob Brydon, Jim Carter, Rupert Graves and Jane Horrocks, will be the final film of the festival on Sunday 1 July

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop, said: "Over the years, Edinburgh International Film Festival has gained increasing recognition as one of the world's most acclaimed film festivals, attracting audiences from far and wide.

"This year's programme, featuring some of the finest productions from Scotland and across the world, continues to promote international partnerships and collaborations, enhancing Scotland's profile as the international hub for festival engagement."

Paul Bush, VisitScotland director of events, said: "The Edinburgh International Film Festival is renowned around the world for discovering and promoting the very best in international cinema, and EventScotland is delighted to be continuing its support of the Festival in 2018 to further enhance its international reputation in 2018.

"Congratulations to Mark and the team for once again producing a wonderful programme befitting Scotland's reputation as the perfect stage for events."