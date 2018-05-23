Image copyright Ian Georgeson

The contract to bring trams back to Edinburgh was an "extremely poor deal for the council" which should never have been made, an inquiry has heard.

Douglas Fairley, a lawyer representing directors of the tram delivery company Tie, said it allowed the contractor to hold the employer to ransom.

Edinburgh's trams were delivered years late, hundreds of millions of pounds over budget on a shortened route.

Lord Hardie will hear further closing speeches on Thursday.

The eventual £776m tram bill was more than double the sum earmarked at the outset.

The cost of the tram inquiry has now reached £9m.