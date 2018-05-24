Image copyright Police Scotland

A man who carried out a series of sexual offences against women in Fife has been jailed for eight years.

Thomas Gordan, 54, was sentenced for numerous crimes including rape, indecent assault and physical assault on four women.

The attacks took place in Comrie, Crombie and Rosyth between 2003 and 2017.

He was convicted and sentenced at Edinburgh High Court.

Det Sgt Mark Kane, of Police Scotland, said: "Thomas Gordon is an individual who, over a period of 14 years, presented a significant risk to women.

"It is only through the courage of his victims in coming forward and reporting what he had done, that he has now been brought to justice and I hope the sentence today brings some form of closure for these women.

"There is no time limit for anyone who has suffered abuse to come forward. It is never too late to report to the police or to seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies, such as Womens Aid.

"Equally, I hope this conviction sends a clear message to perpetrators that the passage of time is no barrier to investigations, nor access to justice for victims."