Image caption The road has been closed to allow accident investigations to take place

One person has died after the car they were in caught fire following a four-vehicle crash in Edinburgh.

The vehicles collided on the A902 at Maybury Road at about 00:30 on Friday.

Police said that after the blaze was put out, it was discovered there was an individual inside the car.

The road was closed as a result between Barnton Interchange and Maybury Drive roundabout. Officers said the route was likely to remain shut while investigation work took place.

Drivers on what is one of the city's main commuter routes from the west, were warned to expect delays, while those heading to the city's airport have been told to plan extra time for their journey.

'Ongoing investigations'

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a serious road collision that took place in the early hours of Friday 25 May.

"The incident happened around 00.30 on Maybury Road, just after the Maybury Roundabout and involved a number of vehicles.

"As a result of this collision, one car caught fire. After the flames were extinguished, it was established that an individual within the vehicle had sadly died.

"Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, including the number of vehicles involved, are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately."