Council to act over 'putrid' farm smell

Fife Council has said it is taking action after a "disgusting" smell was caused by a farmer spreading animal slurry on his land.

The local authority launched an investigation after a large number of complaints from residents near the Muir Dean site, near Dunfermline.

The farmer had been using a fertiliser called lime cake on his land.

However, lime cake should not be used in certain conditions, such as high temperatures.

Bill Alexander, 72, from the Masterton area of Dunfermline, said the smell had travelled a great distance.

'Putrid' smell

He told the BBC Scotland news website: "I am absolutely furious. The smell is absolutely disgusting and we had to sleep with our windows closed last night.

"My wife can't put the washing out as the smell will stick to the clothes and it was unbearable when I took my granddaughter to school this morning.

"I only have one lung and I've also been worried about what I'm breathing in and if it's going to affect my breathing.

"Everyone is talking about it because it is so putrid and it's been like this since Wednesday."

Don Taylor, Fife Council's lead officer for public protection, said the farmer had breached an agricultural code of conduct.

He said: "We have received a large number of complaints about a bad smell in the Dunfermline area following the spreading of lime cake on land at the former opencast mine site at Muir Dean.

"We have visited the site and can assure the public that we are taking appropriate action. There is no need to contact the council about this."