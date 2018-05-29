Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Riddochill Road

A teenager has been treated for serious hand injuries after being hit with a glass bottle during an unprovoked attack in West Lothian.

The 19-year-old was walking along Riddochill Road in Blackburn at about 23:00 on Thursday when he was approached by three men.

One of the men then hit him with a bottle and he sustained a "painful injury" which was treated in hospital.

Police Scotland are urging witnesses to come forward.

Det Con Lynn Myles, of Police Scotland, said: "This appears to be an unprovoked attack, which resulted in the victim sustaining a painful injury to his had that required medical attention.

"At this time we do not have a description of the suspect, or the other two men in his company, and so anyone who was within Riddochill Road on Thursday night and witnessed the assault should contact police immediately.

"I would also urge the other two men to get in touch and tell us the name of their friend, who was responsible for this incident."