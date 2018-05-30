A man who was seen throwing an object which caught fire at a a takeaway restaurant in Fife is being sought by police.

The incident happened between 00:10 and 00:25 on Friday 18 May on Queensferry Road in Rosyth.

The object almost immediately extinguished, and caused only minor damage to the shop front.

The man is in his late teen or early 20s. He was wearing a dark hooded top and riding on a silver or grey bike.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Neil McGurk said: "Thankfully, this object did not result in the building catching fire, or we would have a far more serious incident to investigate.

"We are, however, treating this matter very seriously and would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the takeway during the early hours of Friday 18th May to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with information that can help us identify the culprit should also get in touch."