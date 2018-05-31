Image copyright Police Scotland

Edinburgh's transport convener has vowed to make the city's streets safe a year after a cyclist was killed after her wheel got stuck in tram tracks.

Zhi Min Soh, 23, was hit by a minibus on Princes Street, at its junction with Lothian Road on Wednesday 31 May 2017.

The Edinburgh University medical student, from Malaysia, was regarded as "a bright star for the future".

"Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Zhi Min Soh," convener Lesley Macinnes said.

"We are absolutely determined to make Edinburgh's streets as safe and user-friendly as they can be for everyone who walks, cycles, takes a bus, tram or drives along them and our ambitious new Central Edinburgh Transformation project seeks to make the city centre safer and more welcoming for pedestrians and cyclists in particular."

She explained that two phases of changes have already been implemented, including "red-surfaced cycle lanes offering safest route across tram tracks".

"We recently completed a positively received public consultation on phase 3, including measures like early release signals for bikes," Ms Macinnes added.

"Active travel provision has also emerged as a very strong theme in our ongoing trams to Newhaven public engagement and we're looking forward to developing proposals in a series of stakeholder workshops to look at the designs in the coming weeks."