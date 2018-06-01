Image copyright Other Image caption Mr McInnes went missing following a flight to Geneva on 9 September 2014

The remains of an Edinburgh University research fellow who went missing in Switzerland four years ago have been found.

Fergus McInnes, 51, disappeared after getting on a flight from Edinburgh to Geneva on 9 September 2014.

His family said his remains had been found by a walker on a wooded hillside outside Martigny.

The family said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr McInnes had worked at the University of Edinburgh's School of Informatics before his disappearance.

His family said they believe he died on the day he went missing.

Insp Graeme Nisbet, of Police Scotland, said: "Specially-trained officers are providing support to Mr McInnes's family following this sad news. We are continuing to liaise with Swiss Police to ensure that any further updates are passed to his loved ones and they have any assistance they require at this difficult time."