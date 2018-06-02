Bus crashes in busy Edinburgh street

Image copyright James Devoy Image caption The area was busy at the time of the crash

Passengers have escaped injured after a bus in Edinburgh left the road and crashed into a restaurant.

The accident took place on Forrest Road at about 22:00 on Friday. The bus driver was treated at the scene.

Police Scotland tweeted shortly after the crash: "Officers are currently dealing with a road accident involving a bus on Forrest Road.

"The driver is being treated for injuries, nobody else has been hurt in this incident."