Inspectors have raised "serious concerns" about the treatment of vulnerable residents at a care home in East Lothian.

Drummohr Nursing Home in Musselburgh has been ordered by the Care Inspectorate to make urgent improvements in five areas.

These focus on quality of support, care for residents' belongings and cleanliness.

Owner HC One said it was taking the feedback "extremely seriously".

The owners have been told to address the concerns by 30 June.

'Highest priority'

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently, we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights."

The notice orders management to ensure residents consistently receive sufficient care and support to meet personal needs.

It adds there must be clear plans which contain enough detail to guide staff on good practice around personal hygiene, the prevention of pressure ulcers and nutrition.

A spokesman for the home said: "The health and wellbeing of residents is our highest priority and we take all feedback from the Care Inspectorate extremely seriously.

"We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate and relevant authorities to make the improvements that are needed.

"We have a new home manager in place who is being closely supported by the wider management team, and together they are already making significant progress.

"We look forward to welcoming the inspectors back in the very near future and showing them the ongoing improvements that are being made."