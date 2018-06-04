Man arrested after woman raped at Edinburgh tower block
- 4 June 2018
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 48-year-old woman in the south of Edinburgh.
Police officers were called to flats in Craigour Place in the city's Little France area at about 23:00 on Thursday.
The arrested man was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.