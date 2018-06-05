Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Duncan Sim has been missing since 14 March

Police are continuing to search along a piece of Fife coastline where human remains were found at the weekend.

The remains were found in the water at West Sands in St Andrews at 18:25 on Sunday.

The police are focusing on the land beside The Scores and the public are being asked to avoid the area where possible.

Duncan Sim, 19, has been missing since 14 March when he was last seen leaving the Madras Rugby Club at about 23:15.

Police Scotland said the remains had not yet been formally identified but they have notified Mr Sim's family of the discovery.