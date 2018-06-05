Image copyright Google

Six men have been arrested in Fife after banking staff became suspicious when an elderly woman attempted to withdraw money for work on her home.

Cashiers at Bank of Scotland Branches in Leven and Cupar suspected the woman, from Methil, was being scammed and alerted the police.

The police tip-off was part of the "Banking Protocol" fraud prevention scheme which has been in place in Scotland since March.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

Bank staff raised the alarm on 30 and 31 May. The six arrested men are aged 59, 52, 42, 32, 17 and 16.

Dunblane incident

In a separate incident, a 66-year-old man was arrested and charged after a man tried to cash a cheque in relation to work carried out at a female pensioner's house in Dunblane.

Police said cheques and bank withdrawals worth a total of £14,000 were stopped from being processed in connection with the two incidents.

Det Insp Gordon Burns, of the economic crime and financial investigation unit, said: "In both cases, the first we were aware of suspicious activity was when bank staff called police to invoke the protocol.

"Our service advisors are trained to immediately flag up such calls so that officers can assess and attend straight away, to help vulnerable customers and take any action as required.

"Inquiries are continuing in both these cases and we will continue to work closely with all our banking partners and Trading Standards to tackle doorstep crime and fraud."