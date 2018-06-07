Image copyright Google Image caption Police and firefighters responded to the alert on St Mary's Street, St Andrews

A road has been closed in St Andrews after reports of a suspicious package.

The alarm was raised shortly after 13:30 in St Mary's Street, near East Sands Beach, in the university town.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to the alert and remain at the scene.

A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances are at an early stage and ongoing."