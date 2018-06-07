Road closed after suspicious package found in St Andrews
- 7 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road has been closed in St Andrews after reports of a suspicious package.
The alarm was raised shortly after 13:30 in St Mary's Street, near East Sands Beach, in the university town.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to the alert and remain at the scene.
A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances are at an early stage and ongoing."