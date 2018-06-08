Image copyright Google Image caption Ms MacLeod's body lay in her flat in Madeira Street, Leith, for eight months

A man who took his 75-year old aunt back to her home in Leith to die after caring for her for almost 30 years has been sentenced to community service.

A sheriff ordered John MacLeod, 55, to be under supervision on a Community Payback Order for 18 months.

He must also carry out 300 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court had heard how his aunt Mina MacLeod's body was found at her flat eight months after she died.

Ms MacLeod had lived there with her nephew from 1988 to 2010 before they moved to Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

MacLeod took her back to Leith in December 2015 when her breathing "became shallow" after an illness.

'Clearly wrong'

When she died, he put bed clothes over her body and left the building.

Ms MacLeod's body was found in August 2016 by a neighbour who had been given a key to the flat to allow him to carry out maintenance work.

MacLeod pled guilty to concealing the body, failing to inform the Department of Work and Pensions of her death and receiving Income Support, Carers Allowance and Disability Living Allowance Care and Mobility component.

Sentencing MacLeod, Sheriff Robert Weir QC told him he had been "proved correct" when he concluded his aunt was going to die.

'Unique circumstances'

But he added: "Your decision not to get medical help was clearly wrong."

The sheriff said he accepted MacLeod had looked after his aunt for 27 years and was now caring for his mother.

"In the circumstances, I do not consider it in the public interest to impose a sentence of imprisonment," he said.

"However, the charges are sufficiently serious for a direct alternative to custody."

Sheriff Weir added that, in the "unique circumstances", there would be a review in three months' time.