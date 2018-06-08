Five armed men wearing skeleton masks broke into a man's house as he slept before threatening and robbing him.

The robbery happened between midnight and 01:00 on Wednesday in Blackburnhall Gardens in Blackburn, West Lothian.

The 29-year-old victim was left uninjured. The suspects are believed to have left the area in a vehicle.

They are all believed to be male, aged in their 20s and were wearing dark or grey tracksuits. Each man wore a mask featuring a skeleton print.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information has asked to come forward.

Det Con Scott Jordan, from Livingston CID, said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim who was thankfully left uninjured.

"I would be eager to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area in the days prior to Wednesday night, or who witnessed the suspects arriving or leaving the area in the early hours of 6 June.

"Equally, anyone who has any information relevant to the inquiry or that can help us trace those involved is asked to contact us as soon as possible."