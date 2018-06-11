Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two injured in sheltered housing fire in Dunfermline

  • 11 June 2018
Dollar Court in Dunfermline Image copyright Google

Two people have been injured after a fire broke out at a sheltered housing complex in Fife.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at the complex in Dollar Court, Dunfermline, at about 20:50 on Sunday.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.

The fire had spread across three-single storey properties. It was extinguished at 21:24.

