Two injured in sheltered housing fire in Dunfermline
- 11 June 2018
Two people have been injured after a fire broke out at a sheltered housing complex in Fife.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at the complex in Dollar Court, Dunfermline, at about 20:50 on Sunday.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.
The fire had spread across three-single storey properties. It was extinguished at 21:24.