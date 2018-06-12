Image caption Crossan killed Ms Gilbertson at his flat in Dumbiedykes Road, Edinburgh

A man who murdered a woman he claimed to love after previously killing another partner has been jailed for life.

Roger Crossan stabbed Moira Gilbertson after consuming a cocktail of alcohol and drugs.

Crossan, 53, kept the victim's body in his Edinburgh flat for days and left a confession reading "God will get me."

A judge ordered that Crossan must serve at least 21 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Lady Scott said: "You stabbed your partner in the chest and the nature of the wound was such that her death was inevitable."

The judge pointed out that the 56-year-old victim, who used a walking stick, had restricted mobility and was vulnerable.

Crossan had previously been violent to Ms Gilbertson and was convicted of assaulting her to her severe injury and danger of life in 2011.

Reported missing

He was also jailed for eight years in 1999 after being convicted of the manslaughter of a former partner in England.

Crossan has a further conviction for domestic violence against another partner.

The judge told him that she would have jailed him for a minimum term of 23 years but for his guilty plea.

Crossan admitted murdering Ms Gilberton in October last year at his flat in Dumbiedykes Road, Edinburgh, by striking her on the body with a knife.

The couple had been in a relationship since 2010.

Ms Gilbertson's brother reported her missing on 13 October after she had not been in touch for a week.

Police went to Crossan's flat in the early hours of 14 October and found no one at home. They returned with a joiner and forced entry to the property.

Religious artefacts

The victim's body was found lying on a couch in the living room covered by a duvet.

A search revealed an envelope containing a birthday card with a handwritten note.

In it, Crossan had written: "I don't know what happened I can't let Moira go, what I mean is she is gon, and its all my falt."

He said his victim was "a beautiful person" and "the best lass in the world" and added: "The hurt you feel God will get me."

Advocate depute Bill McVicar said: "A number of religious artefacts were noted to have been placed on the body of the deceased."

Defence counsel Shelagh McCall QC said Crossan had no explanation for killing his victim and added: "He feels remorse for his actions."