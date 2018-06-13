Image copyright Other

The consortium building a new children's hospital in Edinburgh has launched an investigation after the building was damaged following flooding from a burst pipe.

A hot water pipe failed at the new Royal Hospital for Sick Children overnight on Wednesday 6 June.

The pipe has been replaced but officials are now assessing how much damage the water has caused.

The new hospital is due to open in the autumn at Little France.

An IHS Lothian Ltd spokesman said: "We can confirm that a domestic hot water pipe failed at the new Royal Hospital for Sick Children overnight on Wednesday 6th June.

"The pipe has now been replaced and further investigations are underway to assess the full impact.

"We are working to rectify the issue as quickly as possible."