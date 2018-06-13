Two youths hurt after motorbike crash with police car in Midlothian
- 13 June 2018
Two youths are in hospital following a crash between a motorbike and a police car in Midlothian.
The incident happened at about 04:20 on Salters Road in Dalkeith.
The 16-year-old boys were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The police asked people to avoid the area if possible.