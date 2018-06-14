A bus driver involved in a crash with a tram on the outskirts of Edinburgh is in a critical condition in hospital.

The 66-year-old male driver of the bus sustained a number of serious injuries during the crash, which happened near the airport on Wednesday at about 17:20.

The driver of the tram and the ticket inspector were released from hospital later on Wednesday.

There were no other injuries and there were no passengers on the bus.

Trams are currently limited to running between the Gyle and York Place while the incident is investigated.

Sgt Fraser Wood, of Police Scotland, said: "We are working at this time to establish why this collision occurred and we'd be keen to hear from any members of the public who witnessed what happened.

"If you believe you have any information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "Our main focus is restoring normal operations around the airport campus and ensuring the safety of our passengers and staff, who we thank for their patience and understanding as we deal with this incident.

"The incident is being investigated and we are working with the emergency services and other partners.

"Our thoughts are with the driver and his family at this time and we have been in regular contact with our car park operator Empark to offer assistance and support."