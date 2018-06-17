Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a Renault van on the B925

A man has died after he was struck by a van on a B-road in Fife.

The man, who police described as being young, was hit by a Renault Traffic MPV. He has not been identified as he was not carrying any form of ID.

Police have appealed for witnesses who saw the collision on the B925 road near Crossgates at about 11:45 on Saturday.

The road was closed for six hours to allow specialist officers to investigate the collision. The occupants of the van were not injured.

Sgt Fraser Cameron said: "At this time we have not been able to identify the young man killed in this tragic collision as he was carrying no form of identification with him.

"We are appealing for anyone who may be able to help us identify him to call police at Glenrothes."