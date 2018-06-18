Image caption The incident is alleged to have happened at the Atik nightclub in Edinburgh

The former television presenter John Leslie has gone on trial charged with sexually assaulting a woman during her hen night at an Edinburgh club.

The woman told Edinburgh Sheriff Court she was dancing with John Leslie at the Attik club in Tollcross, when he pulled her closer and put his hand down the back of her trousers.

John Leslie, appearing under his real name John Stott, denies the charge.

The 53-year-old is on trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.