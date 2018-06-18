Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Fatal teenager was hit by private hire taxi

  • 18 June 2018

A teenager killed on a road in Fife was hit by a private hire taxi, police have confirmed.

James Morrison, 15, was hit by a Renault Traffic MPV on the B925 road near Crossgates at about 11:45 on Saturday.

The road was closed for six hours to allow specialist officers to investigate the collision.

The occupants of the taxi were not injured.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites