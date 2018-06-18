Fatal teenager was hit by private hire taxi
- 18 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager killed on a road in Fife was hit by a private hire taxi, police have confirmed.
James Morrison, 15, was hit by a Renault Traffic MPV on the B925 road near Crossgates at about 11:45 on Saturday.
The road was closed for six hours to allow specialist officers to investigate the collision.
The occupants of the taxi were not injured.