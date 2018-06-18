Image caption A firefighter, sitting on the ground, is treated at the scene.

A firefighter has been injured while tackling a blaze in West Lothian.

The male firefighter suffered minor injuries to his arm and shoulder during the incident on West Main Street in Whitburn about 20:00 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said five youths were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officers believe the fire was started deliberately in an unoccupied building and they are following "positive lines of enquiry".

The firefighter was treated at the scene by a paramedic before he was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said he has since been released.

Two of the youths also attended the same hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said the incident is being treated as "wilful fireraising".

At least three fire engines, two police vehicles and several unmarked emergency service cars attended the incident.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished by 20:23 and the firefighters left an hour later after making the area safe.