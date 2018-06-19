A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a taxi in an alleged hit and run in Edinburgh city centre

The incident happened on Princes Street at 16:20 on Saturday opposite the Next clothing store.

The 41-year-old was struck by a black cab, which failed to stop and drove off from the area.

Police said he suffered a serious ankle injury and was taken to hospital for treatment before being released.

Inquiries are continuing to identify the taxi driver, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sgt Fraser Wood, of Police Scotland, said: "This incident resulted in the taxi's nearside wing-mirror being broken off and so it is highly unlikely that the driver would be unaware they were involved in a collision.

"We are keen to hear from members of the public who were on Princes Street at the time and witnessed what happened, or who can help us identify the person driving the taxi."