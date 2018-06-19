Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services

The family of a teenager killed after being hit by a private hire taxi on a Fife road has paid tribute to him saying he was "caring and fun".

James Morrison, 15, from Cowdenbeath, was hit by a Renault Traffic MPV on the B925 road near Crossgates at about 11:45 on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The occupants of the taxi were not injured. Police are urging witnesses to come forward.

Sibling bond

James Morrison's family said: "James was a caring, fun-loving son, grandson and brother who would do anything for anybody.

"He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

"The family wish to express their thanks for the messages they have received and they wish to be left to come to terms with their loss."

His sister, Tammi added: "James was a wee raj and my wee best pal from birth. A bond that can't be broken. I will love and miss him everyday."

Insp Brenda Sinclair, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of James Morrison at this time and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what has happened.

"I would urge any motorists or members of the public who were in the area of the B925 on Saturday evening and witnessed the collision to contact police immediately if they have not already done so.

"Similarly, if you believe you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please also get in touch."