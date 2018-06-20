Two injured in coach and bus crash

Image copyright @mad_symondsmark

Two people were injured when a double-decker bus and a coach crashed in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

The accident happened outside Holycross Primary School on Ferry Road in the Trinity district at about 09:00.

A number 14 Lothian Bus and a private coach appeared to have collided head-on, and emergency services are at the scene.

There is serious traffic congestion on the A902 and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Police said the coach driver and a passenger on the double-decker bus are being treated for leg injuries.

A passersby said the coach had a smashed side and cracked front windows and damage to the driver's door.