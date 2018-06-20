Two men who robbed a teenage boy in Edinburgh's city centre have been jailed.

Alan Elder, 30, and Paul Stirling, 35, were jailed for eight months and twelve months respectively.

The 14-year-old had been walking alone along Lauriston Place towards South Bridges when Elder and Stirling started talking to him on 11 December 2017.

They then stole his mobile phone, jewellery, jacket and headphones as they reached Niddry Street.

They were sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being found guilty of robbery on Monday 4 June.

Det Con Stevie Herd, of Police Scotland, said: "Alan Elder and Paul Stirling deliberately targeted their young victim, believing him to be vulnerable and intimidated him before stealing his property.

"Through our inquiries we were able to establish their involvement and bring them to court, where they have now been given custodial sentences.

"Tackling acquisitive crime is one of our top priorities and all offences of this nature are investigated thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice."