Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged incident happened during the rush hour at Gogarburn roundabout

Police have charged a 39-year-old man in connection with a road rage incident which left a man with a serious eye injury.

The alleged attack on the 48-year-old happened at Gogarburn Roundabout, Edinburgh, during the morning rush hour on Thursday 14 June.

The arrested man has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.