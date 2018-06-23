Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at Papa John's in Edinburgh's South Clerk Street

More than £1,000 has been stolen in an armed robbery at an Edinburgh pizza shop.

A man threatened a 21-year-old worker in the basement of Papa John's in South Clerk Street at about 11:15 on Friday and made off with a four-figure sum of cash.

Police would not say what weapon the suspect had or the exact amount of money taken.

The 21-year-old man was not injured but left "very shaken".

The suspect is described as white, about 6ft tall, with a heavy build.

He spoke with a Scottish accent and was wearing a black hat, a black scarf covering his face, a large black jacket and faded black jeans that had rips on the legs.

He was also wearing black Converse trainers, blue latex gloves and was carrying a black Puma rucksack.

Police said they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the Newington area of Edinburgh on Friday morning and may have witnessed the incident.

Det Sgt Bob Campbell said: "The area was busy with traffic and pedestrians and anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has any information that can help with our investigation, is asked to contact us as soon as possible."