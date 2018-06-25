Two men fled a house in Dunbar empty-handed following a botched robbery attempt.

The incident happened at about 18:00 on Saturday 23 June at an address in the Brunt Court area.

The intruders demanded a set of car keys from the 25-year-old victim before one of the suspects assaulted her causing a facial injury.

Both men are described as white, aged in their early 30s, around 6ft tall and of medium build.

The first suspect had short brown hair with a beard and was wearing a dark-coloured Nike tracksuit with white trainers.

He was described as speaking with an accent from the North East of England.

The second suspect had short ginger hair and was described as wearing a dark-coloured jumper and blue denim jeans.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Det Sgt Lynsey Thomson of Police Scotland said: "This was a terrifying experience for the victim who sustained a facial injury during the incident.

"I am eager to hear from anyone who was in the local area on Saturday evening and who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour or what happened.

"Also anyone who may recognise the description of the suspects, or have information relevant to our inquiries, is asked to come forward as soon as possible."