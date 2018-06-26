Image copyright Police Scotland

A man who died in a crash in West Lothian has been described as "an exceptionally young 71-year-old".

Ian Wightman, from East Lothian, was found in his Ford B-Max car in a field next to the M9 near Linlithgow at about 01:10 last Wednesday. His car is thought to have crashed into a tree.

He was found by other drivers but was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Mr Wightman's family said he had a passion for motorbiking and fishing.

In a statement they said: "Ian's sons, Graeme, Neil, Ewan and his entire family are shocked and saddened by the tragic accident which took him from us on Wednesday.

"The family would like to thank all those members of the emergency services and public who went to Ian's aid at the scene and for the ongoing support received from Police Scotland.

"A devoted and dedicated family man to all and especially his five grandchildren, Rebecca, Luke, Lucy, Jessica and Carissa, upon all of whom he doted."

The statement added: "He was an exceptionally young 71-year-old who had passions for motorcycling, fishing and the works of Robert Burns.

"He will be deeply missed by his entire family and all who knew him."