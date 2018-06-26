Image copyright Shell Bryson Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene at about 22:00 on Monday

Residents were evacuated from a tower block in Leith after a fire broke out on the fifth floor.

The fire service was alerted to the blaze at Citadel Court on Admiralty Street at about 22:00 on Monday.

Six people were treated at the scene for the effects of breathing in smoke.

The fire is thought to have started in a stairwell of the 20-storey building.