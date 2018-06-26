Residents treated for smoke inhalation after Leith tower block fire
26 June 2018
Residents were evacuated from a tower block in Leith after a fire broke out on the fifth floor.
The fire service was alerted to the blaze at Citadel Court on Admiralty Street at about 22:00 on Monday.
Six people were treated at the scene for the effects of breathing in smoke.
The fire is thought to have started in a stairwell of the 20-storey building.