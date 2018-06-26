Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Portobello High Street, near the police station

Two teenage boys have been hurt in a mass street brawl near a police station in Edinburgh.

A large group of youths were reported to be involved in the fight on High Street in Portobello at about 17:00 on Monday.

One 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were left with facial injuries.

Police are looking for witnesses to help them establish exactly how many people were involved and to try to trace them.

Det Sgt Mark Lumsden, from the Violence Reduction Unit, said: "At this time, we do not know how many people have been part of this altercation, or what the reason for it was.

"As such, we are keen to hear from members of the public who were in the High Street area on Monday afternoon and witnessed what happened.

"In addition, anyone who can help us identify any suspects for this incident should also contact police immediately."