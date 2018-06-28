Crews battle wildfire in Fauldhouse woods
- 28 June 2018
Firefighters have spent the night battling a wildfire which broke out in woods in a West Lothian village.
Crews were called to the blaze near Falla Hill Place in Fauldhouse at about 17:00 on Wednesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said about 200m of woodland were alight.
Six fire appliances were at the scene through the night.