Woman, 66, critical after being hit by bike

A 66-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a cyclist in Edinburgh.

The collision happened on West Granton Road in the north west of the city at about 12:00 on Thursday.

The pedestrian was badly hurt and the 24-year-old cyclist was left with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are trying to trace witnesses who may have seen what happened.

Constable Denise Humphrey said: "This has been a very serious collision that has left the pedestrian with serious injuries and we are working to establish exactly what happened.

"If you were on West Granton Road on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the incident, or if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."