Hugh Grant to talk about 'Scandal' drama

Image caption Hugh Grant was much prasied for his role in A Very English Scandal

The BBC drama A Very English Scandal is to feature at the Edinburgh Television Festival next month.

Actor Hugh Grant, who played Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe in the series, will take part in a masterclass along with writer Russell T Davies.

Director Stephen Frears, producer Dan Winch and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, will also participate.

The production was Grant's first television role in over a decade.

Adapted from John Preston's novel, A Very English Scandal tells the true story of Thorpe and how he stood trial for conspiracy to murder his former lover Norman Scott.

Advisory chair of the festival Phil Edgar-Jones said: "A Very English Scandal had millions gripped with its deft re-telling of one of the craziest political scandals to grace British politics.

"Brilliantly written by Russell T Davies, with delicately drawn characterisations from Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant, the series has received incredible praise from both the UK and US media."