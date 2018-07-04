Two men charged over handgun report in Kirkcaldy
- 4 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged following reports of a man with a handgun in Fife.
Specialist police officers, including armed response units and dog handlers, were called to the Valley Gardens area of Kirkcaldy at about 17:40 on Tuesday.
Police said no weapons had been recovered but that their inquiries were ongoing.
The men, aged 37 and 27-years-old, are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court later.