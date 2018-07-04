Man charged over Edinburgh pizza shop raid
- 4 July 2018
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery at an Edinburgh pizza shop.
A 21-year-old member of staff was threatened in the basement of Papa John's on South Clerk Street at about 11:15 on Friday 22 June and a four-figure sum of money was stolen.
A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.